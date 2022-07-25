Ryan Gosling was surprised by people’s reaction to his look at Barbie from the movie, and in general has a funny look at Ken

It’s no surprise that Barbie director Greta Gerwig found her Ken in Canadian actor Ryan Gosling. While someone like Gosling should look beautiful playing the main character Barbie, fans didn’t know how well they created Kenaissance, filled with online memes and rave reviews. The 41-year-old actor was also surprised by people’s reaction to his image of Ken, and he has a funny attitude towards Ken in general.

You may remember Ken doll as Barbie’s boyfriend, who first debuted in 1961 in one swimsuit. On The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Grey Man star spoke about how surprised he was that fans reacted so strongly to his image of Ken, and what he really thinks about the doll on which the character is based.

I was surprised how, you know, some people kind of clung to my Ken, as if they had even thought about Ken for a second before that. They never played with Ken. Nobody’s playing with Ken, man. Did you play with Ken?

Ken may not have been a favorite doll that many played with, but all the fans came together to share their feedback on social media about that ripped abs and platinum blonde hair that Ryan Gosling rocked. He told Jimmy Fallon that after Greta Gerwig from Lady Bird suggested him to play Ken, he thought the script for the new comedy was the best script he had ever read. Before giving the Oscar-nominated director an answer, he went out to his backyard and found a Ken doll face down on the ground next to a crushed lemon. Taking this as a sign, he texted Gerwig: “I will be your Ken, because his story must be told.”

Details of the Barbie plot haven’t been released yet, but Gosling said we can expect Ken to be homeless and unemployed. But don’t be afraid, as these are just some of Ken’s character traits, and expect the movie to be “funny and awesome.” It will be interesting to see what else Ryan Gosling had prepared for Ken, as he felt that his puppet counterpart was not the doll that everyone wanted to play with.

He’s an accessory and not even one of the cool ones.

Well, the Oscar-nominated actor feels a lot of love from his adoring fans. Having blown up the Internet with his new look, Gosling felt it was only a matter of time before it happened, because, according to him, the Internet had been trying to break him for years. His lover, Eva Mendes, helped develop this fandom by coining the term “Kenasans” and creating the hashtag #ThatsmyKen. While we all know what the La La Land actor will look like in a Barbie movie, the suspense couldn’t be more overwhelming as we still want to know what else awaits Ken. Will he just be eye candy? What impact will he have on Barbie’s story? We’ll just have to wait and see how the release date approaches.

You can see Ryan Gosling in a stunning new look in the upcoming movie “Barbie”, which will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.