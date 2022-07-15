Ryan Gosling Responds after ‘hacking] The Internet’s Viral Barbie on the Washboard Abs Pic

Ryan Gosling has had a long and extremely successful career spanning many different genres. Then the 41-year-old actor is going to show his comedic muscles in the upcoming Barbie movie with Margot Robbie. But he also shows off his literal muscles, and Gosling recently reacted after blowing up the internet with his viral picture of Barbie’s washboard abs.

Although there was no Barbie trailer yet, photos from the set began to appear online. This includes the debut of Ken Ryan Gosling, who rocks beach blonde hair and an unbuttoned shirt. Recently, people asked the actor from “La La Land” that he blew up the Internet with his Barbie-style abs, and he replied:

Well, the Internet has been trying to break me for years. It left me no other choice. We had a lot of fun working on this movie, and it was nice to see everyone else starting to have as much fun as we did. I can’t wait for the release of the film and the sequel.

Here it is. It seems that the first images of Barbie do exactly what the actors and crew hoped for: they warm up the expectation and show how much fun the upcoming comedy film will be. So Ryan Gosling seems thrilled that his first image of Ken has spread so widely on the internet.

Ryan Gosling’s comments to People came as he promotes the release of his new Netflix movie “The Grey Man” with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. Eventually, the conversation turned to his upcoming roles, including the long-awaited Barbie movie. And the public can’t get enough of Gosling’s bright pink appearance and abs like a washboard. As a reminder, you can see this first look below:

In addition to official photos such as the one shown above, fans have also filmed shooting videos of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie shooting exterior shots for Barbie. This includes shots of two characters skating on roller skates in equally bright outfits. Another clip shows Gosling making a hilarious high-pitched scream when Barbie is in conflict with a man who grabs her ass. In general, it seems that the actor of the “Diary of Memory” will really chew the scenery in the upcoming Greta Gerwig film.

But Ryan Gosling is not the only one who has gone viral because of his new crazy Barbie image. His partner Eva Mendes also attracted attention with her reaction to his blonde locks, and also asked him to steal his character’s underwear. And the movie isn’t even in the bank yet.

Barbie is expected to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.