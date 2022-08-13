Ryan Gosling praised the candidacy of Kuti Gatwa for the role of Doctor Who

The famous Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling did not hide that he was a big fan of his colleague in the film Barbie Nkuti Gatwa, and he continued to sing praises and express excitement about the fact that Gatwa was chosen for the role of the next Doctor Who.

Gatwa, who starred alongside Gosling in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, has been announced as the next Doctor in the popular Doctor Who series. This announcement was a historic event in the history of the show, making the actor the first Black Doctor in almost 40 seasons of the show. Gatwa will be the next Doctor Who revival after Jodie Whittaker, who made headlines by becoming the first female Doctor.

“Nkuti, I’m such a big fan of Nkuti, he’s the coolest,” Gosling said of his film partner during an interview for BBC’s The One Show. “The fact that he’s playing Doctor Who is the most exciting thing that’s happening right now. Gosling was also seen wearing a Gatwa T-shirt in the image of the Doctor, a photo that caught the attention of “Doctor Who” screenwriter Russell T. Davis. “It’s really Ryan Gosling in a Nkuti Gatwa T-shirt in the image of Doctor Who.

Gatwa first became famous by playing the fan-favorite sex education character Eric Effiong, a role that earned him the BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Actor on Television. Born in Rwanda, the actor was very happy to get the role of Doctor Who. “I woke up in tears and then danced, but I’m glad he finally came out and I don’t have to keep it a secret anymore because I’m terrible,” he said after the official casting announcement. “There are not enough words to describe how I feel. A mixture of deep honor, excessive excitement and, of course, a little fear. This role and the show mean so much to many around the world, including me, and each of my incredibly talented predecessors treated this unique responsibility and privilege with the greatest care.”

Gatva and Gosling became close during the filming of the movie “Barbie”, which also starred Margot Robbie, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon and Emma McKee. This is one of the most anticipated films of 2023, and fans of the famous doll are looking forward to the release of the first trailer.

The premiere of the first season of “Doctor Who” from Gatwa is scheduled for early 2023.