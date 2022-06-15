Ryan Gosling fans criticize Ken’s “unattractive” transformation into “Barbie”

Actor Ryan Gosling officially brings Ken to life in a Barbie movie. Many of his fans were thrilled to see how he would look, but others were tired of him starring as a “traditionally attractive” man. Finally, the world saw Gosling for the first time, as Ken and many of his fans are not very happy with the transformation.

Ryan Gosling plays Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Barbie is a romantic comedy by Greta Gerwig, based on the famous Mattel toy line. Some viewers initially doubted the decision to use toys in a feature film, but the participation of the director Lady Bird immediately caused some surprise. Bombshell actress Margot Robbie has joined the cast as the main character, attracting even more attention.

Later it became known that Gosling would play Ken in “Barbie”. The cast also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp and other recognizable faces. However, the audience has a clear idea of what these main characters should look like, so much depends on their transformation.

Ryan Gosling Fans Criticize His Transformation into Ken

Warner Bros. Entertainment has released the first look at Gosling as Ken in Barbie. Some fans are drooling over the teasing skin shown in the image. However, many other fans are not very happy with his transformation into a cult character.

One tweet specifically asked the question: “How did they make Ryan Goslin look unattractive for a Barbie movie? How is this possible?”

Some people thought that platinum blond hair made him look like Freddie Prinze Jr. in the role of Fred in the action movie about Scooby-Doo.

Others brought stereotypes to their opinion, referring to the fact that Gosling took a break for several years to return to play a gay version of Ken. They create an association as a result of stereotypes based on dyed platinum blonde hair, tan skin and pink background.

However, this is only the first look, and the world has not yet seen it in action. A teaser or trailer will give viewers a better idea of what Gosling’s transformation into Ken really looks like in the upcoming Barbie.

“Barbie” will include more than one Ken

It is reported that in the movie #Barbie, several people will play Barbie and Ken.

Barbie:

• Margot Robbie

• Issa Ray

• Hari Nef

Ken:

• Ryan Gosling

• Simu Liu

• Nkuti Gatwa

As with the toy line, it turns out that Gerwig actually includes more than one version of Barbie and Ken in Barbie, including Gosling and Robbie. However, Shang-Chi and the “Legend of the Ten Rings” actors Liu and Nkuchi Gatwa will also play the legendary male toy. The world has yet to see exactly what they will look like. It is clear that Gosling’s appearance will not be the only way in which the film will be identified with the toy.

Warner Bros. continues to create anticipation and talk about Barbie. The film is due to be released in theaters on July 21, 2023, so it’s still a long way off. Nevertheless, viewers do not stop talking about the reincarnations, for example, of Gosling in Ken. Only time will tell how they relate to the finished product.