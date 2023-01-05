The duo of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie is ready for success in their Barbie, released in 2023. This is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and fans can’t wait to see this fresh couple on the big screens. This is because the hype around the film has grown on people. Despite this, both Gosling and Robbie look amazing together in the footage from the filming of the film.

A new look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken in Greta Gerwig's 'BARBIE' pic.twitter.com/B92QaRGrS6 — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) June 23, 2022

The cast of Barbie was announced by the creators in early 2022. However, in the middle of the year, there were rumors that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling signed another joint film, and not just a movie, but a prequel to the 2001 classic. In addition, it is rumored that the famous Spanish actor Skyfall Javier Bardem will join the cast of this film.

What movie did Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie make together?

The prequel to the film, in which both of these megastars are to appear, is nothing less than the 2001 blockbuster “Ocean’s 11 Friends.” This movie starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney is still considered one of the best heist films ever made. This film also starred such dexterous actors as Julia Roberts and Matt Damon.

“Ocean’s Eleven Friends” became so popular that the creators shot three more sequels to it: “Ocean’s 12 Friends”, “Ocean’s 13 Friends” and “Ocean’s 8 Friends”. These films are even today films for the consolation of many people around the world. Given its popularity, it was expected that a prequel to Ocean’s Eleven Friends would be filmed.

‘Oceans 11’ prequel starring Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling begins filming on March 6. Javier Bardem is rumored to have joined the cast. (Source: https://t.co/YcuLHFRZeq) pic.twitter.com/shdGptwcO4 — Cinema Solace (@CinemaSoIace) January 3, 2023

According to Rush, the news that Margot Robbie has signed a contract and is producing a prequel appeared in early 2022. There was speculation that her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling would also join her in this project. But at that time, the announcement of Barbie was hot news, which served as a cover for news about this prequel.

Having an Ocean's 8 sequel and Ocean's 11 prequel in talks at the same time is wild. They know they can make a non-franchise heist movie with an ensemble cast where men and women are working together right??? — Bampe (@Doc_Skante) January 4, 2023

But now, when Barbie is released on March 31, the alleged creators of the prequel “Ocean’s Eleven Friends” have decided to make this news public. Cinema Solace’s tweet also says that filming of this project will begin on March 6 this year.

