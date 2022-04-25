Ryan from Lower Deck Down Under makes fun of Hannah ‘s dismissal in the background …

Keeping the drama in the “Below Deck” franchise? Lower Deck Down Under chef Ryan McCown defended his comments about Aisha Scott when Hannah Ferrier of Lower Deck Mediterranean came to the defense of her former co-star.

McCown found himself on social media with the 35-year-old Ferrier after sharing his thoughts about working with Scott. “Right now [Aisha’s] whole life is Bravo. And if she’s okay, I’m happy for her. But I’m living a real life,” the chef said during the episode “POP-OFF! Podcast with James” earlier this month. “I work very hard. I’m living a damn good life… I have no regrets [about my behavior on the Under Deck Down Under], not even letters.”

Ferrier, for her part, later commented on the clip via Instagram, writing: “[Aisha’s] whole life is bravo”— yes—except for the part where she spends 10 months of the year traveling the world, exploring adventures with her husband to be. Besides, her whole life is bravo.”

The Peacock personality replied: “Wait. Why were you fired again?”. After the podcast host asked McCown to “be nice” to the former main stew on the lower deck of the Med, he added, “I’ll skip that.”

The Philadelphia native’s comments came after his appearance in the first season of “Below Deck Down Under” became a topic of conversation. The chef found himself at odds with Scott and Captain Jason Chambers when not all charter guests were happy with his food.

On the eve of the premiere of the reality show, Scott talked about her ups and downs with her “difficult” actor. “If arrogance was personified, it would be Ryan.” I think it’s something that everyone—not just chefs-finds it hard to be around someone arrogant.”

The New Zealander added: “For me, I’ve been yachting for a long time, and every cook is a difficult kid. I do not know why they are exactly like that. So he was no different. I expect this from every chef I work with.”

At the time, Chambers also gave his opinion on how McKeown’s attitude caused problems on board. “I like everyone. We had a great time. [Ryan’s] food was great, and you saw in the first episode that the guests reacted to his food,” the captain told us the same month, noting that McCown is most inclined to “stir up drama.” “Every crew is struggling with fatigue, working conditions and attitudes are changing. And then when the attitude changes, as I said, they lose focus.”

The native of Australia said that he was not going to keep a crew member if he did not do his job. Viewers had previously seen Chambers texting another chef to stay in case McKeown didn’t make it through the charter season.

“There will be ups and downs in the yachting industry. We are trying to achieve high standards of hospitality, and these guests pay money, and we need to constantly keep this focus,” he shared with us in March. “If people don’t see it or are against it, as a captain, I have to make changes.”

Despite the fact that Scott has not spoken publicly about the drama, her friendship with Ferrier was documented in season 4 of Medicine Below Deck. Both actors also appeared in season five, when Scott joined the yacht after Ferrier was fired by Captain Sandy Yon for having valium and a CBD vape pen in the cabin.