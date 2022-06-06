Ryan Fitzpatrick Talks about One Personal Income Tax Franchise He Was Closest to

Ryan Fitzpatrick has played for almost half of the league throughout his NFL career, but knows which team he felt closest to.

Fitzpatrick spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills and said Buffalo fans are “my people.”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever felt more comfortable in a stadium or with a fan base, and I’ve been in Buffalo for 4 years, but these are my people. I feel like I understand them and they understand me,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick played for the Bills from 2009 to 2012 and started 53 games during that time. He finished with a 20-33 record and completed 80 touchdowns and 64 interceptions with 11,654 yards through the air.

He’s never played for another team for as long as he did in Buffalo.

In addition to playing for the Bills, Fitzpatrick spent some time with the Bengals, Dolphins, Jets, Rams, Texans, Titans, Buccaneers and Commanders.