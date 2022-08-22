Ryan Day talks about notable changes in the Ohio State Defense

Ohio State’s defense will look a little different this season.

Head coach Ryan Day spoke about Jim Knowles’ defense scheme and said that there are more groupings of personnel in it. This means there could be a lot more dime packets from Buckeyes protection.

Under the leadership of former defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, the Buckeyes did not make such packages. Coombs basically did a lot of 3-4 DB sets when he was DC before he was relieved of his duties.

Knowles was hired by Day on January 2 of this year after spending four seasons with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Under his leadership in 2021, the Cowboys had one of the best defenses in the country. They ranked first in sacks (55), third in total defense (278 yards per game) and eighth in points scored per game (16.8).

If the Buckeyes can show the same numbers, it will be very difficult to beat them this season, especially considering how deadly they are already on offense.