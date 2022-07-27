Ryan Day reacted honestly to the 2021 season in Ohio State

Ryan Day knows that last season wasn’t good enough by the standards of Ohio State.

The Buckeyes finished the season with an 11-2 record after defeating the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. However, they did not win the Big Ten championship and did not make the college football playoffs.

“In some places, 11-2 and winning the Rose Bowl is a great year. That’s not the case in Ohio,” Day said.

These are high expectations, but they are there for some reason. The Buckeyes have been one of the best teams in the country for the last 20 years and usually compete for national titles.

They will be rivals again this season as star quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVayon Henderson and receiver Jackson Smith-Njigba return.

The Buckeyes also have Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming ready to take it to the next level.

This season could be special for OSU if everything goes right.