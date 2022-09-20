Ryan Day has made his opinion about Wisconsin very clear

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day doesn’t take Wisconsin lightly.

The two schools will play each other this Saturday night, which promises to be a fun match.

Day believes that the Badgers are a good and strong team. He also believes they are well coached by Paul Crist.

“Wisconsin is a very good team. She embodies everything about the Big Ten,” Day said. “They are always well trained, they are always firm, they are always healthy.”

This will be the Buckeyes’ first conference this season.

They scored three straight wins over Notre Dame, Arkansas State and Toledo to open the season.

This competition will be held under the lights in the Horseshoe. The Badgers will be tasked with stopping the vaunted Buckeyes offense led by quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET, and it will be broadcast on ESPN.