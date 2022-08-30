Ryan Day has been very clear about his opinion of Jim Tressel

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has great respect for Jim Tressel.

Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001 to 2010 and led them to a national championship in 2002.

Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Ressel was a great resource for him and that he was thrilled to be honoring the 2002 National Championship team on Saturday.

It’s been 20 years since the Buckeyes won the national championship, so it’s only natural that these players will be honored before Saturday’s game.

This fight against Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open the 2022 season for the Buckeyes.

It’s a big test, but they looked well prepared to handle it as they have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball.

The beginning of the “Horseshoe” is at 19:30. ET