Ryan Coogler writes exciting letter to Chadwick Boseman

Last Friday (28), the pop culture world was shaken by the news of Chadwick Boseman’s early death. Responsible for living King T’Challa in Black Panther, the actor was a victim of colon cancer at age 42.

On Sunday (30), the director of the film, Ryan Coogler, released a letter paying tribute to the actor and remembering what it was like to work with Boseman. Coogler lamented that he spent “the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, which we were not meant to see” in Black Panther 2.

Coogler also recalled that he decided to work on the film after seeing a scene in which Boseman acted with John Kani and that both speak Xhosa – one of the official languages ​​of South Africa. The director also pointed out that the idea for the characters to speak African accent.

The director also commented on how Boseman viewed Black Panther as a milestone in the history of cinema and pop culture for blacks.

“He was a special person,” said Coogler. “We usually talk about inheritance and what it means to be African. In preparing for the film, he reflected on each decision, each choice, not only on how it would reflect on himself, but how those choices could have an impact. ‘They are not ready for this, what we are doing … This film is Star Wars, it is The Lord of the Rings, but for us … and it is bigger! ’”

The future of the MCU Black Panther

So far, Marvel Studios has not commented on how it will guide the character’s future in cinema. The two possibilities that were pointed out and that should be the most probable, would be to pass the throne of Wakanda to Shuri (Letitia Wright), sister of T’Challa, or to resurrect Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

Black Panther 2 is scheduled to open on May 5, 2022, however, it is possible that it will be postponed.



