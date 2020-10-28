RX 6000 Series, AMD’s entry into the world of Ray Tracing

Nvidia has direct competition in ray tracing. Through a digital presentation, AMD by the hand of Lisa Su, presented the new RX 6000 Series, graphics cards that seek to compete directly with NVIDIA’s high-end linear, the RTX.

Under the slogan “where gaming begins”, the CEO of the company based in Santa Clara, California referred to the card she showed at the presentation of the Ryzen 5000 Series and how her main objective is to provide the best performance per watt per middle of the new RDNA architecture 2.

Big Navi 2

The chip that is the heart of the new linear of the GPUS RX 6000 Series from AMD, is manufactured with 7 nanometer technology and is “conceived so that developers can work on all platforms”, as Laura Smith, Senior Director of Radeon technologies, while underlining that the platform is designed for all gamers, regardless of whether they are consoles or PC and “beyond”.

These cards will include:

DirectX Ray Tracing

Variable Rate Shading

Mesh Shaders

Sampler Feedback

DirectStore API support

All this worked hand in hand with Microsoft with DirectX 12 Ultimate. In round numbers the new AMD architecture doubles performance vs RNDA with good energy efficiency.

The presentation of the cards was done by Scott Herkelman, vice president and general manager of the graphics division. The first card shown was:

RX 6800 XT

With 72 computing units

2015 Mhz game clock with 2250 Mhz Boost clock

128 MB of Infinite Cache

16GB GDDR6 memory

300w consumption

The card is intended to play in 4K above 60 FPS or higher at the highest settings and even head-to-head vs NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3080. Something that is noteworthy is that it will come with two new input functions, the Rage Mode with a single click, a kind of simplified overclock with software and AMD Smart Access Memory, a function that will be available for those who have a Ryzen Series CPU 5000 and a 500 series motherboard for added gaming performance.



