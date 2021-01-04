Rust on PC: Minimum requirements to play on PC

We detail what are the minimum and recommended requirements to be able to move Rust on our computer (PC) and play through Steam in a fluid way.
Although Rust has been available for a few years, it is now when it is having a boom due to the series called Egoland that various streamers, youtubers and influencers are currently broadcasting through their respective Twitch channels. Therefore, many users are looking for how to start playing and the options they have available to do so. For now it is only available on PC (in the absence of landing on consoles this year 2021), so below we leave you detailed its minimum and recommended requirements so that you can check at a glance if your computer is capable of moving the game without any problem.
Minimum requirements to play Rust on PC
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 8.1 64bit
Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX-9590 or better
Memory: 10GB RAM
Graphics: GTX 670 2GB / AMD R9 280 better
DirectX: Version 11
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 20 GB available space
Additional Notes: SSD is highly recommended to reduce longer load times than average.
Recommended requirements to play Rust on PC
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64bit
Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Memory: 16GB RAM
Graphics: GTX 980 / AMD R9 Fury
DirectX: Version 12
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 20 GB available space
Additional Notes: SSD highly recommended.