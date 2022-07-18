Russo is wrong – Loki didn’t deserve to die

Despite the fact that Joe and Anthony Russo have shot perhaps the most successful parts of the MCU to date, they are completely wrong in their claim that Loki should have died in Avengers: Infinity War. In an interview in July 2022 via The Wrap, the brothers stated that both Tony Stark and the God of Mischief “deserve to die,” despite their undisputed status as fan-favorite characters. Yet for all their genre qualities, the directing duo actually misunderstood a key component of what makes Loki such a compelling and important part of the broader MCU story.

Ever since Loki first appeared in 2011’s Thor, he’s been one of the relatively rare exceptions to the rule that Marvel can’t create villains. Manipulative, Machiavellian presence in contrast to the muscular hero of Christ Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston’s cunning antagonist really shone in the Avengers 2012, artfully combining diabolical designs with undeniable sympathy. Since then, he has been a constant presence, culminating in his own eponymous additional TV show “Loki”, which today is one of the most popular among critics and commercial releases of Disney +.

After a complex character arc involving everything from selfless heroism to outright villainy, Russo seemingly suddenly ended Loki’s story with his murder at the hands of Thanos at the beginning of Infinity War. However, despite their stated belief that “he deserved it”, this fate ignores the redemptive quality underlying Loki’s story. Unlike a character like Tony Stark, whose journey came full circle and reached a satisfactory conclusion, Loki’s development in Thor: Ragnarok suggested that his character could be saved despite his attempt to defeat the Avengers. By killing him, Rousseau instead implied that there could be no salvation and that his supposed redemption was in fact an illusion. Ultimately, this makes a story that seemed hopeful much darker and more nihilistic than it could have been.

The MCU has already proven that Loki doesn’t deserve to die

Anyone looking for proof that Loki’s death in Avengers: Infinity War was wrong needs to look beyond Disney+. The success of the Loki series, which balances the key plot development for Phase 4 of the MCU with complex character development, underscores that the character still has a serious appetite. Also, the version shown in Loki is not even the same old and wise Loki that featured in Avengers: Infinity War, being transferred to TVA after the Battle of New York. The fact that this character is also capable of development and empathy proves that, whatever the situation or point on the wider MCU timeline, Loki remains one of the most complex and compelling characters, and therefore worthy of further study.

Saying that any character “deserves to die” is a bold statement, especially in the context of such a popular franchise as the MCU. Part of what makes the saga so compelling is that even supervillains like Thanos have some likable qualities, regardless of their broader actions. As his enduring appeal and the story that led to his initial “death” shows, Loki is certainly not someone who fits into the category of incorrigible Marvel characters. Even though Russo performed one of the MCU’s most enjoyable and heartbreaking finales with Tony Stark’s heroic sacrifice, it’s impossible to escape the fact that when it comes to charming Asgard, the duo have dropped the ball somewhat.