Russia’s biggest nuclear explosion in history

Images of the biggest bomb of all time, known as the Czar Bomb, were recently released by Rosatom, the Russian atomic agency. The explosion, dated October 30, 1961, was a test carried out on a Russian archipelago in the Arctic Circle.

Testing of nuclear weapons in the former Soviet Union began in 1949. In the 1960s, they were in full swing, due to the arms race with the United States. As a result, in 1958, the USSR had already carried out 36 controlled detonations.

In the 40-minute video released by Rosatom, you can see the detonation preparations, images of the smoke cloud and the damage caused by the test.

The Czar Bomb was a hydrogen weapon RDS 220, with energy equivalent to 57 million tons of TNT and a destructive power 700 times greater than the explosion that destroyed the city of Hiroshima, in Japan, during the end of World War II.

Hydrogen pumps

While the explosion of atomic bombs is generated only by the sudden release of energy after the fission of the nucleus of a heavy chemical element, the detonation of hydrogen bombs includes several steps.

Interestingly, the first of these is the detonation of an atomic bomb, which generates temperatures of millions of degrees, forcing the nuclei of light elements (in this case, hydrogen isotopes) to approach. This process will generate what we know as nuclear fusion.

Lethal explosion

According to the BBC, so that the pilots of the planes that dropped the Czar Bomb had a chance to live, it was released with a parachute in the air. The cloud generated by the explosion reached 64 kilometers away – destroying a village located 54 km from the detonation point. The explosion occurred 4,000 meters from the ground and could be seen 1,000 km away.



