Russia’s Attorney General Makes Critical Statement

At the conference he attended, Russian Attorney General Igor Krasnov made a statement that public officials will be required to declare that they hold cryptocurrencies. In the decision announced in 2018, public employees did not have such an obligation.

Statements by Russia’s chief prosecutor Krasnov that public officials should declare their cryptocurrencies have come to the fore. It was stated that from now on, public employees in Russia will have to declare all private crypto assets they own as of January 1, 2021.

Statements on the subject were made at the conference organized by the Office of the Attorney General of the Russian Federation and attended by more than 4.6 thousand people from many countries such as Australia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia Herzegovina, India, China and Kazakhstan this year. Krasnov said that from 2021, all public employees will be required to declare their assets (including virtual currencies) equally.

Russia’s concern about illegal activities increased

Russia was not obliged to report crypto assets by public servants in 2018. However, it was stated that cryptocurrencies, which can be used in illegal practices such as bribery and corruption, raise Russia’s concerns. Igor Krasnov stated that as part of the anti-corruption conference, 13.6 billion rubles were seized in corruption cases and goods worth 2 billion rubles were seized. 440 million of these were claimed to be undeclared and government-owned crypto assets.

The meeting was concluded with a consensus on the development of advanced training to be given to the chief prosecutors within the scope of preventing and combating corruption and the development of meetings and trainings between countries.



