Russian Sputnik V vaccine may be approved in December

The first vaccine against covid-19 to receive regulatory approval in the world, Sputnik V can be authorized in Brazil in December and mass produced thereafter, according to the director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev. He confirmed the news during an online press conference on Monday (19).

Developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow, the immunization is in phase 3 of clinical tests, which has 40 thousand participants. The results will soon be presented to the control bodies of each country with which the entity has signed a partnership, so that the approval can happen until December, according to Dmitriev. In Brazil, the registration will be in charge of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

So far, two states have signed an agreement with the Russian government to receive the immunizer against the new coronavirus. In the case of Bahia, 50 million doses of Sputnik V were purchased and will be delivered ready, while the contract with Paraná provides for the transfer of technology.

After the arrival of the first imported doses, the production of the Russian vaccine in Brazil will be carried out by the pharmaceutical company União Química, authorized by the foreign institution. The immunizer will also be produced in South Korea, India and China, in addition to other Latin American countries that are under negotiation with Russia.

Induction of proven immune response

Using structures developed in the production of other types of vaccines for over 30 years, Sputnik V has two human adenoviruses in its formula, Ad26 and Ad5, which cause the common cold.

The results of the initial phases of the clinical study, published in The Lancet, showed that it is safe and has the ability to induce an immune response. Regarding the adverse effects, the volunteers mentioned pain at the application site, muscle pain and hypothermia.

It consists of two intramuscular doses, which are applied every 21 days.



