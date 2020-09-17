Russian Space Head: Venus, a Russian Planet

Speaking at an industrial fair in Russia on Tuesday, the President of the Russian Space Agency stated that Venus is a Russian planet. The President of Roscosmos does not think that there could be life on Venus.

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), said a neighboring planet at an industrial fair in Moscow, the capital of Russia, shortly after US and British scientists announced that they found evidence that Venus might have existed in the atmosphere in the past. He described Venus as ‘the Russian planet’.

According to the information provided by The Moscow Times, Rogozin referred to the Soviet missions of Venus in the 60s, 70s and 80s, and said “Russia is the first and only country to successfully land on Venus”.

Head of Roscosmos: Venus is like hell

Soviet Russia had carried out many space missions to Venus during the said period, even succeeding in landing the spacecraft named Venera 7 to the surface of Venus, allowing Venus to send data to Earth for 23 minutes before burning in the scorching heat.

In his statements, Dmitry Rogozin reminded that they will carry out a joint mission called Venera-D with the USA and announced that they will also perform an independent space mission to Venus.

Regardless, Rogozin stated that he disagreed with scientists’ idea that life could be found in Venus’s atmosphere, “(Russian) spacecraft gathered enough information about the planet (Venus). “It’s like hell over there.”



