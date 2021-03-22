Russian rocket-launched Gaucho nano satellite

A nanosatellite developed by the Federal University of Santa Maria (UFSM), in the Central Region of Rio Grande do Sul, was launched in Kazakhstan by a Russian rocket at dawn on Monday (22).

The launch, which was broadcast live by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations, was originally scheduled for Saturday morning (20). But, due to an energy fluctuation, it had to be postponed. In a statement, Roscosmos, a committee at the Baikonur Cosmodrome (Kazakhstan), even said that after a test, a technical malfunction was detected.

Named NanosatC-BR2, the equipment was created in partnership with the National Institute for Space Research (INPE) and aims to assist in mapping problems in power distribution networks, GPS signals, communication failures and in electronic equipment, as well as eventual problems in other satellites. The information obtained will be sent to the UFSM base daily.

According to the information released, the nanosatell will be in orbit at a distance of approximately 600 kilometers from Earth. And although it is small, with a box weighing less than two kilos, the equipment is powerful and boasts sensors capable of measuring the magnetic field of our planet. In fact, it is worth remembering that the program responsible for this launch sent the first Brazilian nanosatellite, which has been in orbit since 2014, into space.