Russian military are being VACCINATED against Covid-19

In Russia, the authorities are beginning to apply the vaccine against Covid-19 to the military of that country.

According to information confirmed to La Verdad Noticias, Russia began to apply the vaccine against Covid-19 to the military in that country; It is expected that at the end of this 2020, the vaccinated troops will add up to 80 thousand.

In total, more than 400,000 military personnel will be vaccinated in the framework of this campaign launched in accordance with an order from President Vladimir Putin, Shoigu said, quoted in a statement from the Russian army.

So far, more than 2,500 military personnel have been vaccinated against Covid-19, and the number will reach 80,000 before the end of the year, according to the same source.

Covid-19 vaccine in Russia

In early September, the minister himself said he would be vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, prepared by Moscow’s Gamaleya research center in partnership with the Defense Ministry.

Currently in phase 3 clinical trials, the Russian vaccine is 95% effective, according to its creators.

Russia, fourth in the number of contaminations after the United States, India and Brazil, registered a new record of 27,543 cases detected in 24 hours and 496 deaths on Friday.



