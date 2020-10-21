Russian hackers planned attack on Japan 2020 Olympics

Russian hackers planned to attack the 2020 Olympics organization, which would be headquartered in Japan this year, but ended up being delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic. According to the United Kingdom, the group intended to act in retaliation for banning athletes from the country, accused of doping, in a campaign that would have participation and support from the Russian government.

UK officials say the hacker group Sandworm carried out recurring “reconnaissance” operations to obtain information from organizers, sponsors, Olympic and Paralympic logistics services and, as a result, would carry out attacks during the event.

The Russian delegation was confirmed banned in 2016, when a state doping program was discovered. After clinical tests, “clean” athletes were able to participate in the 2016 Olympic Games, based in Brazil, but were prevented from carrying the colors of the country of origin. Something similar should happen in the next games, due to the seriousness of the international accusations.

Recurring case

A similar case happened in 2018, during the last Winter Games, based in South Korea. In this case, the United States government blamed Russia for a hacker attack that impacted the transmission systems during the opening of the event, making access difficult for viewers and causing the live broadcast of the ceremony to fail.

The attack also affected the coverage of journalists, who were unable to follow the event remotely and were unable to connect to the internet, also impacting the backstage employees themselves. When investigated, the attack appeared to come from North Korean and Chinese machines, camouflaged with the aid of a VPN.

According to reports by the United States Department of Defense, the Sandworm group was linked to the intelligence agency of the Russian Armed Forces, carrying out attacks and obtaining information about the Russian government’s political interests.



