Russian Doll: Season 2 will have Sharlto Copley in the cast

Russian Doll: Actor Sharlto Copley was recently announced as the newest cast member for Netflix’s Russian Doll season 2. Thus, he joins Annie Murphy and Carolyn Michelle Smith in the series’ news team, which still has no return date confirmed by streaming.

For now, information about the new episodes is scarce. But, it seems, the filming of the 2nd season has already started and the production may start still in 2021. Details about the characters of Copley, Murphy and Smith have also not been released yet.

The 1st season of Russian Doll was nominated for thirteen Emmys, winning only three in the category of Best Photography, Best Production Design and Best Contemporary Costume Design. Natasha Lyonne, interpreter of the protagonist Nadia Vulvokov, also received Golden Globe nominations.

Russian Doll Season 2: learn more about Sharlto Copley’s participation

The Russian Doll plot presents a time loop faced by Nadia during a party in New York, which always ended with her death. The cast also featured Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Brendan Sexton III, Rebecca Henderson, Jeremy Bobb, Ritesh Rajan and Jocelyn Bioh.

With the arrival of Sharlto Copley, well known for challenging roles, the expectation is that great emotions will be exhibited throughout the second season of the series. Among the main works of the actor are the films Distrito 9, from 2009, and Elysium, from 2013, as well as a special participation in the remake of Oldboy, also from 2013.

On television, he starred in the Powers series over two seasons for Sony Pictures Television.