Russian Doll: Annie Murphy joins Netflix series

The Russian Doll series gained a novelty in its cast for the 2nd season. It is the actress Annie Murphy who, with her character, arrives to move the plot in the next wave of episodes.

Pop TV winner of the Emmy Awards for Schitt’s Creek, there are still no great details about what her participation in the series will look like, but it seems that it will be released very soon. Netflix production started work recently with the filming of Season 2.

Starring Natasha Lyonne, the plot follows a game developer who accidentally ends up in a time loop and experiences the night of her death repeatedly. Upon realizing her condition, the character seeks help and encounters other characters who are also in the same situation.

In addition to Murphy and Lyonne, it is possible that the audience will again watch Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley and Charlie Barnett next season. The series was created by Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, premiering on Netflix in February 2019.

Actress Annie Murphy has several series on her resume

Although she has stood out in recent years as the interpreter of the vain Alexis Rose in Schitt’s Creek, Annie Murphy has other interesting and equally important works on her resume.

According to her official page on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), she is currently filming AMC’s comedy series Kevin Can F ** k Himself. In fact, some trailers have already shown some images of his new character.

Before joining the cast of the Pop TV production, she was on The Plateaus for ten episodes and made some cameos on Flashpoint, Rookie Blue, Good God and Against the Wall.

The expectation is that her character in Russian Doll will be able to bring some of her comic spirit to the screens. It is worth mentioning that for her performance in Schitt’s Creek, in addition to the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, other nominations and awards were received.