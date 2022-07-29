Russian Diplomat &Open&To Discusses Britney Griner Exchange: Fan Reaction

Brittney Griner is still in custody in Russia, but if everything goes according to the plan of the US government, she may soon return home.

Joe Biden’s administration announced this week that it was offering a prisoner swap in an attempt to bring Griner home. But it takes two to tango.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is reportedly “open” to discussing the exchange of prisoners with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“The US is making a ‘substantial offer’ to return two detainees, including basketball star Britney Griner, home from Russia,” a senior diplomat says,”BBC News writes.

Hopefully, this will lead to significant progress to bring Britney Griner home. It’s been too long.