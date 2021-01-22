Russian courts ban Death Note and other ‘violent’ anime

Russia appears to be starting an “index” of banned series, which has steadily increased, as prosecutors in the country understand that teenagers can recreate in real life the violent acts watched on the small screen. Today (21) the ban on three anime franchises was announced: Death Note, Tokyo Ghoul and Inuyashiki.

Last December, no less than 49 websites were prosecuted in the country for broadcasting anime, as defined by a St. Petersburg court to The Moscow Times: “Each episode contains cruelty, murder, violence.” Prosecutors had previously asked for ban on Naruto, Elfen Lied and Interspecies Reviewers.

The censorship agency’s analyzes

The Kolpinsky District Court yesterday ordered the suspension of Death Note and Inuyashiki from two sites in the country, while Tokyo Ghoul was banned from one site. State news agency RIA Novosti clarified that Internet bans are restricted to the addresses provided.

Despite being specific to certain websites, anime bans are being studied on a case-by-case basis by the censorship agency Roskomnadzor, with a view to extending the series blocking to the entire country. There has been a campaign by Russian parents to ban Death Note since 2013, after the suicide of a teenager who collected manga from the saga.

At the time, the St. Petersburg media reinforced the idea that, in addition to being a Death Note fan, the teenager killed herself by jumping out of a window, dressed in a white shirt and red tie, the favorite outfit of Light Yagami, the protagonist of the franchise.