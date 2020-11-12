Russia wants to work with the next US president

Russia has yet to recognize President-elect Joe Biden, but said it is willing to work with the next US president to improve relations.

Relations between the United States and Russia are at a low point, according to the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, who told CNBC that Moscow was willing to work with the next president of the United States to improve things.

As we reported in Somagnews, Russia has yet to officially recognize Democrat Joe Biden as president-elect of the United States and has said it will only do so once an official result is confirmed, which could take a while given the legal battles that have started. by current President Donald Trump and the prospect of several votes counts again. While Trump refuses to budge, Biden is pushing ahead with his transition plan, calling Trump’s lack of concession “a disgrace.”

However, Kirill Dmitriev, head of RDIF (Russia’s Direct Investment Fund), reiterated the Kremlin spokesman’s comments earlier this week, saying that “the votes must finally be counted” before Russia recognizes the winner of the elections.

“Russia will work with whoever is elected president of the US. And we are at a low point in US-Russia relations, we want to improve them, so we will work with anyone who wants to work with Russia and improve a relationship that so important to the rest of the world, ”Dmitriev told CNBC’s Capital Connection on Thursday.

Russian vaccine for coronavirus

The disorderly transition of power at the top of the world’s largest economy also comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit hard around the world.

The United States, which now has more than 10 million confirmed cases of the virus, set a new record for the seven-day average daily Covid infections of 121,153 on Tuesday, a 33% increase from last week, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, Russia has recorded more than 1.8 million coronavirus infections, according to JHU.

Hopes for a coronavirus vaccine to be rolled out soon arose on Monday after US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech BioNTech announced that the Covid-19 candidate vaccine they had developed appeared to be over 90% effective.

Hopes were further raised when Moderna announced Wednesday night that its phase three trial of the Covid vaccine had racked up enough cases of the coronavirus to submit preliminary results to an independent safety monitoring board.

Meanwhile, Russia, which was the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine in August, announced Wednesday that its coronavirus vaccine was 92% effective in preventing people from contracting Covid-19, according to the results. of the provisional tests.

RDIF, which supports the development and distribution of the vaccine, said the trials evaluated its efficacy among more than 16,000 volunteers who received the vaccine or placebo 21 days after the first injection (like Pfizer’s vaccine, Russia’s implies two separate doses). The trial evaluated 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus among those participants to reach its conclusions about the efficacy of its vaccine.

By comparison, Pfizer / BioNTech’s analysis was based on 94 confirmed Covid-19 infections among the 43,538 participants in their trial. A trial must reach a target number of infections before the data is published, as it shows that the virus is present in those who receive the vaccine or placebo.

RDIF said the results of Russia’s interim trial will be published “in one of the leading international peer-reviewed medical journals,” but did not say when it might be.

When asked if the analysis of 20 Covid cases confirmed it had too small a sample size, RDIF’s Dmitriev said that clinical protocol dictated that this number was when the first interim data “checkpoint” was triggered.



