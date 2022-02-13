Russia – Ukraine: Several Countries Demand Exit from Ukraine for Fear of War

More than a dozen countries have called for a cease-fire in Ukraine, while Western nations fear a possible Russian offensive is imminent.The United States, Australia, Italy, Israel, the Netherlands, and Japan are among the countries that have applied for leave. Some have even returned to work for their representatives and their families.

Moscow has withdrawn its troops near the Russian-Ukrainian border, but continues to deny any plans to invade the country.

Russian troops are also in military exercises in Belarus / Belarus bordering Ukraine on the north, while others are also fighting in the airspace in the southeastern Azov Sea, prompting the Kremlin to block the access to Ukraine on the sea.

The continuing escalation of the scandal prompted President Joe Biden on Saturday night to call on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, where he reiterated that in the event of a Ukraine invasion, the consequences would be devastating to Moscow.

According to Maison Blanche / White House (Biden’s office), Biden informed Putin that his country and other friendly countries would immediately “impose severe sanctions” in the event of a Russian invasion. neighbor.

A statement from Maison Blanche last night states: “While the United States has always been ready for talks … we are ready for anything that happens.”

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns that the constant warning that war should take place at any given time could lead to a great deal of fear, which he calls “the death knell of our enemies.”

Maison Blanche warns that an attack could start at any time, starting with air strikes. Russia has called the allegations “baseless”.

Unemployed workers have been asked to leave the US embassy in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, while the embassy in the western city of Lyiv has been suspended since Sunday, leaving only a handful of workers. tragic events.

Even Canada is relocating its office staff to Lviv, near the border with Poland, according to Canadian newspapers. British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons says she and senior officials remain in Kyiv.

Russia itself has said it is making some changes, saying it will redesign its embassy in Ukraine, citing so-called “spy activities that may be underway in Kyiv or other countries.”

The United States has withdrawn about 150 troops from the country to train Ukrainian troops, saying it is on track. The Dutch airline KLM has also announced that it will immediately suspend flights to Ukraine, according to Dutch newspapers.

Zelensky says that if Western countries have resolute convictions for imminent attacks, they have not seen anything so far.

“I think there is a lot of information in the newspapers about the open war,” he said.

“We understand all the possible consequences, we know they exist. If you have, or anyone else who has, the real one hundred percent decision on an attack on Russia … please give it to us.”

The Kremlin has described the situation as “extremely frightening” for the United States and its allies, and that President Putin has told his colleagues that they have not yet resolved Russia’s security concerns. However, it also says that the two sides will continue the talks.

French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke on the phone with Putin on Saturday, urging him to “keep in mind that the talks are not going well and that the situation is deteriorating,” according to a statement released by the French embassy.

Thousands marched in Kyiv on Saturday, chanting slogans against Ukraine and attacking Russia.