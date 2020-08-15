Russia Starts Production of Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V

Russia announced that it has registered the first vaccine against coronavirus, which has affected the whole world for months, and this time it has started production. The Russian Ministry of Health announced that the vaccine called Sputnik V has started to be produced.

This week, a development that marked the agenda took place on the Russian front, and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the first coronavirus vaccine was registered. Putin also stated that the registered vaccine was also applied to his daughter.

While the US front expressed concerns about the vaccine, the Russian Ministry of Health stated that the vaccine developed by the Gamaley Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has passed the final stage and has been officially approved for use on humans.

COVID-19 vaccine production started

According to the news in Sputnik, the Russian Ministry of Health announced that the production of the coronavirus vaccine called Sputnik V has started. In the statement made by the Ministry, it was stated that “The production of the vaccine developed against the new type of coronavirus infection by the N.F. Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology has started”.

Sergei Glagolev, an official of the Russian Ministry of Health, stated that early registration of vaccines is normal during the epidemic process, and said that the ministry has tested the vaccine on humans for the last 2 months. Glagolev stated that they are also working in the USA and the EU for the early registration of vaccines.

Coronavirus vaccine studies continue worldwide

While the news of the registration and production of the vaccine from Russia come one after another, vaccination studies are continuing in many countries around the world. In order for a vaccine to be widely available, it must go through three stages.

According to the news in Euronews, there are 6 vaccines that are in the 3rd stage worldwide. Three of the vaccines, which companies and institutions from different countries work on jointly, are developed in China, while 1 of them are developed in the USA. In addition, the US, China, Germany are working on a joint vaccine, and the UK and Sweden are working on a joint vaccine. These vaccines are now in the 3rd stage.



