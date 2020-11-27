Russia starts from the military on coronavirus vaccine

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported that soldiers in the Russian army were collectively made with a new type of corona virus (Covid-19) vaccine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced that the mass vaccination process has begun in the Russian army and that more than 2,500 soldiers have been given the Sputnik V vaccine produced by Russia so far. “We aim to vaccinate 80 thousand military personnel in total and 400 thousand in total in the vaccination process initiated in line with the instructions of our President,” he said.

According to the last 24-hour data announced by Russia, 27 thousand 543 new cases were detected in the country, 496 people died, 26 thousand 682 people regained their health by defeating the virus. With the latest data, the total number of cases across the country rose to 2 million 215 thousand 533, the number of those who recovered to 1 million 712 thousand 174, and the number of those who lost their lives to 38 thousand 558.



