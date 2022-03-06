Russia Shares Video Like The International Space Station ‘Divided’ Threat

A video was shared from Russia, which can be considered as an open threat to the USA and Europe. A state-sponsored media outlet shared a video of Russian cosmonauts leaving the International Space Station.

Recently, we shared a news with you. In this news, the head of the Russian Space Agency, Dmitry Rogozin, said that the Russians are needed to properly control the orbital route of the International Space Station and that if any embargo is applied to the space programs, the International Space Station may fall on Europe or the USA.

Now Russia has shared a new video that we can call another ‘threat’. In the shared video, it is seen that the International Space Station broke apart after the Russian cosmonauts said goodbye. Well what does it mean?

NASA Watch shared a post on Twitter about this topic.

Russian gov't-controlled RIA Novosti @rianru posted a video on Telegram made by @Roscosmos where cosmonauts say goodbye to Mark Vande Hei on #ISS, depart, and then the Russian segment detaches from the rest of ISS. @Rogozin is clearly threatening the ISS program. #NASA #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/fj2coK1xR1 — NASA Watch (@NASAWatch) March 5, 2022

In the shared Twitter post, NASA Watch says: The Russian state-controlled Novosti Russian Space Agency shared a video on Telegram where Roscosmos cosmonauts bid farewell to Mark Vande Hei on the International Space Station, and then the Russian part left the ISS. Rogozin openly threatens the International Space Station program.

A few weeks before that, Rogozin had threatened to tear apart the Russian segment and tear the US apart with debris from a defunct International Space Station Programme. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also promised to keep the huge station in the air by sharing his company’s logo.

It is clear that this is a threat, although it is unclear whether this time Rogozin threatened to blast the International Space Station into the atmosphere or simply detach the Russian part and fly it alone. What are you thinking? Please do not forget to share your thoughts with us in the comments.