Russia Registers Second Covid-19 Vaccine EpiVakKorona

EpiVakKorana will be tested on 40 thousand volunteers, 150 of whom are over 60 years of age, due to its lack of reactogenicity and a sufficiently high level of safety.

Third coronavirus vaccine on the way

Continuing to work on the Covid-19 vaccine, Russia is very close to developing the third vaccine. “As far as I know, the third vaccine developed by the Çumakov Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences is on the way,” said Deputy Prime Minister Golikova.

Vaccines to be used first in the Russian market

EpiVakKorana will be tested on 40 thousand volunteers, 150 of whom are over 60 years of age, due to its lack of reactogenicity and a sufficiently high level of safety.

Third coronavirus vaccine on the way

Continuing to work on the Covid-19 vaccine, Russia is very close to developing the third vaccine. “As far as I know, the third vaccine developed by the Çumakov Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences is on the way,” said Deputy Prime Minister Golikova.

Vaccines to be used first in the Russian market

Saying that they cooperate with foreign partners to send Russian vaccines abroad, Putin said, “However, we should focus on producing vaccines for abroad at the facilities in the country where the vaccines will be sent at this stage. We must now increase the production of both the first and the second vaccine. First of all, we must supply these vaccines to the Russian market. “Vaccines should reach the Russian pharmaceutical network as widely as possible,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister also shot EpiVakKorona vaccine

Saying that Golikova and Rospotrenbadzor President Anna Popova were also the EpiVakKorona vaccine at the meeting held for the new vaccine, Putin asked Golikova how she felt. Saying that they were given two doses of vaccine each, Golikova said that neither of them had any side effects.



