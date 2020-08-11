Last Minute: Russia registers first vaccine for coronavirus

The first vaccine against the coronavirus would have been registered in Russia, as explained by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and reported by the TASS news agency.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has insisted that the drug has proven its effectiveness and safety. “It has passed all the necessary controls,” they have stated.

The Russian agency recalls that Murashko would have terminated the clinical trials of the vaccine developed by the National Research Center.

What type of vaccine is it?

The vaccine, artificially created without any element of coronavirus in its composition, according to the RT portal , the vaccine, freeze-dried, is a powder that, dissolved in liquid, is administered intravenously.

Putin hopes that more vaccines against the virus will appear around the world. According to TASS, mass production of the vaccine is expected to begin in the near future.



