Russia registers first corona vaccine

WALL – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the first vaccine developed in his country against the corona virus was registered. Putin said that the Gamaley Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the vaccine, was approved by the Russian Ministry of Health.

While the approval of the Russian Ministry of Health meant that the vaccine could be made to the public, Putin also announced that his own daughter was vaccinated. The Russian leader stated that his country hopes to start mass production of the vaccine soon.

Although the vaccine developed by Russia is the world’s first corona virus vaccine, experts are cautious because the testing process on humans took less than two months.



