Russia, Registered Coronavirus Vaccine: Sputnik V

The coronavirus vaccine, which was developed under the control of the Russian Ministry of Health and was registered by President Putin, was named ‘Sputnik V’. Russia also announced that a total of 1 billion doses of vaccines have been ordered from 20 countries.

There are 165 vaccine studies carried out by both states and companies in different parts of the world against coronavirus. Russia was the first country to announce that the clinical tests have been completed and the vaccine is ready for use on humans. President Putin made the announcement by stating that the vaccine was also applied on his own daughter.

The controversy continues regarding the vaccine developed by Russia, which was registered without adequate testing. However, officials of the Russian Ministry of Health state that human tests have been continuing for 2 months and that rapid registration studies are natural during the epidemic period, and that many states and companies in the world have accelerated their registration studies.

Russia’s coronavirus vaccine was named ‘Sputnik V’:

The space competition that continued during the Cold War was heated when the USSR sent the first artificial satellite to space. The name of this satellite was Sputnik-I. By naming the coronavirus vaccine it developed as ‘Sputnik V’, Russia proved that it sees the vaccine studies as an international competition area, just like in the space race.

A total of 1 billion doses of vaccines were ordered from 20 different countries:

According to the statements of Russia, as soon as the registration decision of the Sputnik V vaccine was announced, 20 different countries ordered a total of 1 billion doses of vaccine. With mass production, which is said to begin in September 2020, Russia will start selling the Sputnik vaccine, which it developed in the last quarter of 2020 and in the first months of 2021, to the countries it has agreed.

We will continue to convey the developments regarding the Sputnik V vaccine, which is registered by Russia against the coronavirus, stay tuned.



