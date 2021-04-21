Russia plans to build its own space station

Russia on Tuesday announced plans to build the first module of its space station. The forecast, according to the official statement, is that by 2025 the construction will be completed. The decision was released after the government indicated it could abandon the International Space Station (ISS).

“The first basic module for the new Russian orbital station is already under construction,” announced the director of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitri Rogozin, in the Telegram application. “The goal is that it is prepared to be launched into orbit in 2025,” he explained.

Russia says ISS leaves something to be desired

On Sunday (18), Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov suggested that Moscow would no longer use the ISS in 2025. Thus, it would be possible to concentrate efforts on building its own station. Subsequently, however, Roscosmos softened the speech, claiming the AFP news agency that the decision will only be taken after 2024 “based on the technical status” of the station.

Among the statements, the government stated that the quality of ISS equipment is not satisfactory, since the site has modules already “almost at the end of its life”. In early April, inclusive, the flight director of the Russian segment of the ISS, Vladimir Soloviev, said that the life of the orbital laboratory could be extended until 2030, but that he expected an “avalanche of failures” from 2025.

Country advances in the space sector

This Monday (19), Yuri Borisov drew attention to the “aging” of the ISS, indicating that such a factor could lead to a “catastrophe”. “We cannot endanger the lives of cosmonauts,” he said.

In the deputy prime minister’s opinion, the future Russian space station could be in a higher orbit than the ISS, serving as an “intermediate transfer point for flights to the Moon”.