Russia Officially Bans Facebook And Instagram, But What About WhatsApp?

Facebook: The Russian government announced on March 11 that as of March 14, the use of the social network Instagram owned by Meta (former Facebook) would be blocked. If you live in Russia, it is no longer possible to use Instagram on mobile, which prompted Russian citizens to flock to the internet several days earlier to find ways to set up a VPN and use Instagram again.

It’s official: Instagram and Facebook banned in Russia

According to ASS, a Russian state media outlet, Vladimir Putin’s government officially banned Facebook and Instagram in the country yesterday, March 21: “Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court recognized on Monday the activities of Instagram and Facebook social networks, owned by the American company Meta, as extremists and banned their work in Russia,” ek TASS noted. The Associated Press confirmed the TASS article on Monday.

Monday’s court order makes official and expands an effort already underway to block access to Facebook in Russia. On March 4, the Russian government agency responsible for media censorship announced that it would block Facebook for alleged violation of Russian law.

“On March 4, 2022, a decision was made to block access to the Facebook network (owned by Meta Platforms, Inc.) in the Russian Federation,” read the statement, translated from the original Russian by Google, in part. “In recent days, the social network has restricted access to accounts: the Zvezda TV channel, the RIA Novosti news agency, Sputnik, Russia Today, Lenta.ru and Gazeta.ru information resources.”

WhatsApp not at the moment

We reached out to Meta for comment on the ban, but did not receive an immediate response. As he wrote on March 11, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, wrote about the Russian ban, “This decision will isolate 80 million people in Russia, and from the rest of the world, since 80% of the people in Russia still an Instagram account outside of your country.”

But what about the other application of the magical triumvirate of Meta? What happens with WhatsApp? For now, the messaging app is still not banned, although it also belongs to the owner of Instagram and Facebook, it may suddenly follow the same fate as its sisters tomorrow.