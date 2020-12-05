Russia launches first mass vaccination campaign

Russia became the first country in the world to start a mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Russia began distributing its Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday, with Moscow as the focal point for people to participate in the first mass vaccination against the virus. The government hopes that vaccination efforts can help stop a second resurgent wave.

The Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine will be distributed in 70 Moscow clinics, but it has been made available first to doctors, healthcare workers and teachers, as the government has deemed these groups to have the highest risk of exposure to the disease .

However, the age for those who receive the vaccine has been limited to 60 years, while people with certain health conditions, pregnant women and those who have had a respiratory illness in the last two weeks have also been excluded from the vaccine. vaccination.

“During the first five hours, 5,000 people signed up for vaccination: teachers, doctors, health workers, those who today are risking their lives,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Friday on his personal website, before the start of the campaign.

Moscow, the epicenter of Covid-19 in Russia

As we have mentioned in Somagnews, Moscow is the epicenter of Russia’s Covid-19 outbreak, registering 7,993 new cases in the city yesterday, and 6,868 a day earlier. Despite a resurgent second wave, the government has not reimposed closure measures.

In fact, the government will keep restaurants open, albeit with a 11:00 p.m. curfew, and only encouraged people to work from home, without restricting people’s movements.



