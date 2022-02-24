Russia hits Ukrainian intelligence headquarters

In a statement made by Ukraine, it was stated that as a result of Russia’s launching a military operation against its neighbor, some military command centers were hit by Russian missile attacks. Reuters reported that the intelligence headquarters of the Ukrainian defense ministry was hit.

Black smoke appeared over the intelligence headquarters of the Ukrainian defense ministry in the center of Kiev, but the building appeared intact, Reuters reported.

In the town of Brovary, just outside of Kiev, authorities announced that at least six people were killed in a series of missile strikes.