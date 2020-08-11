Russia has registered the first vaccine against Covid-19

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin has made official for the massive vaccine against Covid-19, it is in its final stages of clinical trials.

Great news! After the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, announced on Tuesday morning (Mexico) that his country has managed to be the first in the world to register a vaccine against Covid-19, which has completely surprised the world.

According to the statement that was issued, he said that this morning a vaccine against the new coronavirus has been registered for the first time in the world, as the head of the Kremlin said in a meeting with the Cabinet of Ministers. According to the president, the Russian vaccine is “effective”, has passed all the necessary tests and allows achieving a “stable immunity” against Covid-19.

Russia beats Great Britain

It is worth mentioning that the Russian Ministry of Health on Tuesday gave regulatory approval to the first vaccine against Covid-19, developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow, after less than two months of human trials. Although it has not been announced when it will begin its sale, this has been a great advance in humanity, breaking a record, beating the Ebola vaccine that was created in 5 years.

In this regard, Russia paves the way for mass vaccination, while final phases of clinical trials continue to test safety and efficacy. Vladimir Putin has made it victorious that the vaccine against Covid-19 has been proven to be in its final stage.

According to specialists, the speed at which Russia is moving to deploy its vaccine highlights its determination to win the global race for an effective product, but has raised concerns that it may be putting national prestige above science and security.



