Russia has officially responded to the talks with Britney Griner

In the past few months, there have been rumors about a potential prisoner swap involving WNBA star Britney Griner. However, nothing has been decided between Russia and the United States yet.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on a possible prisoner exchange.

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said about the possible exchange of prisoners the following: “We have stated many times that we are ready for negotiations to resolve the fate of US citizens convicted in Russia and Russian citizens in the United States.”

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the US Embassy in Moscow “did not fulfill its official duties” to maintain a dialogue on the exchange of prisoners.

US Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout were also mentioned during the prisoner exchange around Griner.

The Biden administration has already stated that it will “use all available opportunities to bring Britney and Paul home safely.”

Griner has been in custody in Russia since February. In August, she was sentenced to nine years in prison.

It was recently reported that Griner is “tense and very worried” about her future.