Russia Can Accept Bitcoin Payments On Exports

Bitcoin: Suffering from sanctions imposed as a result of the war in Ukraine, Russia is willing to accept bitcoin as a form of payment for exports of natural resources. The possibility was announced by the chairman of the energy committee of the Russian Congress Pavel Zavalny on Thursday (24).

According to him, the country is considering exploring alternative forms of payment for its exports, starting with natural gas. However, the type of currency accepted in the negotiations will depend on the relationship between the buyer and Russia.

Considered “friendly nations”, China and Turkey, for example, can buy gas and oil from Russia by paying in yuan (Chinese currency), lira (Turkish currency) or ruble (Russian currency). The two countries will also have the option to pay in bitcoins if they want to, according to Zavalny, but it’s worth remembering that Beijing banned the cryptocurrency in 2021.

The same offer will be available to other “friendly” trading partners in the country ruled by Vladimir Putin, with crypto assets appearing among the payment alternatives. A list of markets that will have access to the benefit was not disclosed, but it is made up of those who “are not involved in the pressure of sanctions”, according to the leader of the committee.

Cryptocurrency rises again

With the possibility of Russia accepting bitcoin payments for exports of natural resources, the price of the cryptocurrency rose by 4% at the end of the day, trading above US$ 44,000 (R$ 209,700). This value is the highest recorded since the beginning of March.

In the context of the war, it is important to note that the digital currency has also been used by Ukraine, which raised more than US$ 48 million in crypto-assets, in donations, to fund its actions. With the high volume received, the Ukrainian government approved the legalization of cryptocurrencies on the 16th.

On the other hand, the ruble faces one of its biggest recent crises. In the face of this, Putin has said he will demand payments in rubles from “hostile” countries for the purchase of gas and other natural resources, putting the euro and dollar aside, in an attempt to make the national currency appreciate again.