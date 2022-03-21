Russia Bans Facebook And Instagram For ‘Extremist Activities’

Facebook: Accused of carrying out “extremist activities”, the social networks Facebook and Instagram were banned in Russia on Monday (21). The decision came from the Tverskoy District Court in Moscow, following a request from the Attorney General’s Office, and effective immediately, according to the TASS news agency.

Blocked in Russian territory for a few days, leading the population to use VPNs to try to access them, the two Meta platforms can now be permanently banned from the country. The ban also prevents the apps’ parent company from doing business or opening new branches in Russia.

The blocking request comes as a response from the authorities to the relaxation of the moderation rules promoted by Facebook. The company decided to allow, in some countries, posts and comments that defended hate speeches against President Vladimir Putin, related to the war in Ukraine.

Subsequently, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg changed its mind and banned violent content aimed at Russians. Despite this, Putin’s administration decided to criminally prosecute Meta, alleging that the firm practices extremist activities, in addition to immediately blocking Instagram, an app with tens of millions of users in the country.

WhatsApp escapes restrictions

These new actions to ban Meta platforms in Russia are yet another chapter in the troubled relationship between Moscow and foreign technology companies. The possibility of banning Facebook has been discussed since 2017, when fines were imposed on the platform, due to a problem with the laws on storing personal data.

New sanctions were imposed on the social network in 2021, for not excluding content considered prohibited in the country, resulting in more fines. And with the beginning of the conflicts in Eastern Europe, more restrictions began to be applied, including against other companies, such as Twitter, equally inaccessible there.

The block announced by the Moscow court does not affect WhatsApp, which is also owned by Zuckerberg’s company, at least for now.