Russia asks WHO for approval of emergency vaccine use

After registering the first vaccine against the new coronavirus in the world, Russia is also looking for a pioneer in the mass application of the substance. This Tuesday (27), the country sent an application for approval for the emergency use of Sputnik V (one of the two produced in its territory) to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The entity responsible for the request, including prequalification, was the Russian state fund, which coordinates the production of the immunizer. According to Kirill Dmitriev, director of the institution, the goal is to include the novelty “in the list of medical products that meet the main standards of quality, safety and effectiveness.”

“We express our gratitude to WHO for its active cooperation and look forward to the successful completion of the prequalification process at all major stages,” he adds.

It is not yet known how long the assessment carried out by the WHO, which has hitherto been unprecedented for the covid-19, will take, since, according to her, such procedures are confidential. In addition, “if a product submitted for evaluation meets the listing criteria, WHO will publish the results widely,” he points out.

“The duration of the emergency use listing process depends on the quality of the data submitted by the vaccine manufacturer and the data that meets WHO criteria.”

Sputnik V in Brazil

Developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow, Sputnik V is based on two types of modified adenoviruses (the group that usually causes respiratory diseases) that introduce part of the genetic material of Sars-CoV-2 and thus induce the generation of antibodies in the body . The substance, when announced, generated criticism from experts – mainly due to the low number of tests and the lack of records related to it.

In Brazil, there is an expectation of applying doses of the third phase of testing in Paraná, since the state has signed a partnership with Russia. The forecast is that the process will start in the first half of October, even if, according to the Paraná Institute of Technology (Tecpar), it is a complex process.



