Russia applies for approval for coronavirus vaccine

The Russian state fund reported on Tuesday that it has applied to the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Emergency List (EUL) and pre-qualification assessment of its Covid-19 vaccine, named “Sputnik V”.

In the statement made by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), it was stated that the accelerated vaccine approval under the Emergency List procedure will pave the way for the use of the Russian vaccine all over the world faster than normal.

It was stated that the WHO’s pre-qualification assessment on the quality, safety and effectiveness of drugs will ensure that the vaccine is included in the list that guides the purchase of drugs in large volumes by international procurement organizations and countries.

Based on the human adenoviral vector platform, the vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute in Moscow and is marketed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Russia is the first country to give regulatory approval to a Kovid-19 vaccine before large-scale trials are completed.



