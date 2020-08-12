Russia announces doctors will be vaccinated next week

The world is watching closely the recent achievement of Russia, which claims to have the first safe vaccine for Covid-19. Brazilian states, like Parana, are rushing to guarantee agreements aimed at local production of the solution, which is contested by WHO and other countries.

That’s because Putin’s land would not have been very transparent with the release of clinical data about the research that led to the creation of the vaccine. Therefore, the World Health Organization says it will not recommend the product until more detailed information about the vaccine is revealed.

Even so, Russia cares little for international criticism: the Health Minister there, Mikhail Murashko announced that in two weeks a vaccination campaign for Russian doctors should be started.

This campaign will use the first batch of mass production of the solution, which will be aimed exclusively at the Russians. As for criticism, Murashko says that there is no basis for external criticism, and that many countries are only looking with ill eyes on the competitive advantage that the country has obtained.

The Gamaleya Institute, responsible for producing the vaccine, issued a note stating that the research was conducted on the basis of a renowned Russian scientific platform, following the same protocols that allowed the development of vaccines against Ebola, MERS, and others.

After the medical staff, Russia will start a vaccination campaign for children and the elderly. This is because children are easy vectors of the disease, and often have no symptoms, while the elderly are more likely to develop severe illnesses.



