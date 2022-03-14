Russia Announced They Couldn’t Use Half Of The Money In The Country

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced that Russia has around $640 billion in reserves, but $300 billion of this is not used. The reason for this is the pressure exerted by the West on China.

The bells seem to be ringing for Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war that has been going on for more than 2 weeks. In the statements made by the Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, it was stated that 300 billion dollars of Russia’s international reserves could not be used. Siluanov stated that Russia’s total reserves are around 640 billion dollars. In other words, Russia does not have access to almost half of the money it has.

Anton Siluanov, in his statement through the television channel Rossiya-1, was also harsh on the West. According to the Russian Finance Minister, China has come under pressure from the West. This pressure is being done to prevent Russia from accessing the reserves. However, according to Siluanov, cooperation with China will increase exponentially due to the war.

Moscow Stock Exchange is also closed this week

In the statements made by Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, “We cannot use 300 billion dollars of reserves at the moment. Some of the reserve is in China, and the West is putting pressure on China to limit our access to this reserve. I think that cooperation with China will increase exponentially as Western markets are closed. ” statements were included.

Russia obviously seems to have shot itself in the heel by starting such a war. Sanctions on Russia lowered the ruble to record levels. The Moscow Stock Exchange, which has been closed since the beginning of the war, was closed this week with the decision taken. The country’s largest companies are also experiencing unprecedented value loss due to the war. It is not known where this will end, but the images that spread especially on social media reveal that the Russians are also very bored with this situation and that they are angry with Russian President Vladimir Putin…