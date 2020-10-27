Russia and Belarus plan joint military exercise

At the meeting to be held via video conference by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Hrenin, it was stated that they would discuss the preparations for the joint strategic exercise “West-2021”.

In the statement made by the Russian Ministry of Defense, it was stated that “Issues related to the basic approaches of the preparation and implementation of the ‘West-2021’ joint strategic exercise will be evaluated at the meeting.”

It was stated that the ministers of the two countries are also planning to determine the “priority duties of the joint military group in the region for the period until 2025”.

It was stated that the Russian and Belarus armed forces commanders, representatives of the Union State Standing Committee and the diplomats of the two countries will attend the meeting.

The joint Russian-Belarusian military exercise “West” was last held in 2017. Approximately 13 thousand soldiers participated in the exercise. Russian and Belarusian soldiers held a joint exercise called “Slavic Brotherhood 2020” last September.



