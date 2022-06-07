Russell Wilson has made his opinion about Colin Copernicus very clear

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is one of many active players who believe Colin Kaepernick deserves another chance in the NFL.

The two were part of some epic NFC West battles in the early-to-mid 2010s. And just a couple of years ago, Russ stated that Kaepernick still has the skills to play at the highest level.

Telling journalists in a virtual interview:

I think the reality is that Colin Kaepernick is also a talented football player. I remember playing against him. A man could play a little football.

Not so long ago, it was reported that the Seahawks are interested in possibly attracting a Cap. And that’s also what the nine-time pro bowler was talking about in 2020.:

I think that in the end he can definitely be on our list. He could have done many great things. He’s a really talented player, for sure.

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t starred in the NFL since 2016.

But after the May training session with the Las Vegas Raiders, it seems that he is closer than ever to getting another chance somewhere in the future.