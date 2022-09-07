Russell Wilson concerned about Seahawks’ Move: NFL World Reaction

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson had some complaints about the Seahawks organization in the last years of his stay in Seattle.

According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of these frustrations were caused by the franchise’s interest in some promising quarterbacks.

Wilson’s camp was reportedly “pissed as hell” that general manager John Schneider attended Patrick Mahomes’ professional days in 2017 and Josh Allen’s in 2018.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter.

“Ironically, they’re better than you right now,” one fan wrote.

“It turns out they were right… Again,” said another.

“Both surpassed Wilson pretty quickly, so maybe Schneider knows what he’s doing,” another added.

After 10 seasons in Seattle, Wilson became the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. Earlier this month, the nine-time pro bowler signed a massive five-year contract extension worth $245 million.

It is reported that in the last years of his life in Seattle, Wilson also had problems with the fact that the Seahawks did not seek to improve pass protection.

Wilson will face his former team in the season-opening game in Seattle on Sunday.